Tackling Policy as Commodity Classic Heads to Denver

Commodity Classic is kicking off this weekend in Denver!

“Commodity Classic just keeps getting bigger,” says Ferdinand, Indiana farmer J.R. Roesner. He’s on the planning committee for this year’s Commodity Classic and he’s on the National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Board. “The number of exhibitors continues to grow, the number of attendees continues to grow, and it’s turned into the premier trade show for the ag industry.”

With all the excitement happening at Classic, some forget that this is an annual policy meeting for organizations like NCGA where delegates meet to set policy priorities.

“We’re really pushing hard to get a year-round fix for E15 to kind of get that put to bed and be able to focus on some of our longer-term goals within the biofuels industry. Also, a really hot topic right now is trade and some of the things that are going on with the administration, some of the tariffs and other things that are affecting trade. We continue to push for fair trade for US farmers.”

Year-round E15 nearly became a reality in the continuing resolution Congress passed at the end of 2024, but it was stripped out before passage. Legislation called the Nationwide Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act has been introduced in the House and Senate that would remove an obsolete policy that prevents the sale of E15 during the summer months.

“I feel we’re in a better position right now to get that passed. We’ve really had a lot of momentum here. We made a call to action and had a goal of getting so many signatures and we’ve far surpassed that.”

Hear our full conversation with Roesner below.