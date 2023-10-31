Syngenta Group Recognized as Top Agriculture Employer

Syngenta Group was again recognized as one of the globe’s top five leading employers in the 2023 Science Careers Top Employers Survey. Syngenta Group employs 59,000 people across more than 100 countries and works towards the challenging goal of feeding the eight billion people on Earth.

A Syngenta spokesperson says, “We are excited that Syngenta Group is again being named as the #1 agricultural employer.”

Recently, Syngenta Seeds held a grand opening for its R&D Innovation Center in Malta, Illinois, which joins a connected, modern ecosystem of more than 150 Syngenta R&D and production sites worldwide and exemplifies the company’s $1.48 billion USD annual investment globally.

Syngenta Group, registered in Shanghai, China and with its management headquarters in Switzerland, includes four business units – Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland, Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States, ADAMA headquartered in Israel, and Syngenta Group China.