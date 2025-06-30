Sustainea Providing Agricultural Economic Development to Lafayette

An agbioscience investment announced last year is starting to take shape in Indiana.

Sustainea, an innovative company dedicated to manufacturing sustainable chemicals with a low-carbon footprint, is planning to invest $400 million in Lafayette. In collaboration with local company Primient, who will supply corn-based dextrose precursors, Sustainea will convert this renewable feedstock into Bio-MEG (monoethylene glycol) — a key chemical intermediate used in everyday products from food containers to footwear.

Yuichi Hattori, Chief Financial Officer for Sustainea, says their technology could use a number of feedstocks, but they found corn to be the best. This will help drive demand for corn farmers in this part of the state.

Yuichi Hattori, Chief Financial Officer for Sustainea. Photo provided by AgriNovus Indiana.“This is a totally new challenge for farmers, and for us, to create a new market. That is very exciting because ecofriendly products are always welcome in the market recently.”

Hattori and other Sustainea officials were in Indiana last week as they continue to work toward their goal of beginning production in 2028. The plant is expected to bring nearly 200 high-wage jobs to the area. Hattori says their journey continues and may not stop at just this one plant.

“Indiana would be a good place. We have not decided on a second plant, but we’d like to keep investing in the Bio-MEG market. So, Indiana would be a great place for a second plant as well, I believe.”

Once complete, this will be the largest Bio-MEG facility in the U.S. The proximity to Purdue University was also attractive when selecting the location.

With the help of organizations like AgriNovus Indiana, the Hoosier State is clearly becoming the global hub for the agbiosciences.