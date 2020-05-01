‘Sustain and Thrive in the COVID-19 Pandemic’ Webinar Series for Small Food Processors

Small food processors will learn sustainable best practices for their business in the webinar series “Sustain and Thrive in the COVID-19 Pandemic.” (Tom Campbell, College of Agriculture)

An expert panel of food safety, food process and marketing specialists from Purdue University, Cornell University, University of California, Davis, and Ohio State University are convening for a special webinar series, “Sustain and Thrive in the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Small food processors will learn sustainable best practices for their business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Panelists will also share how new businesses can prepare to start operations once the pandemic is over.

Participants are encouraged to bring marketing and food safety planning questions to a Q&A session at the end of each webinar. Participants will specifically learn about the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and next steps for food safety planning.

The schedule is:

Wednesday, April 29 GMP programs and COVID-19 risk management. Social media marketing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food safety regulations for small food businesses.

Wednesday, May 6 Do’s and don’ts of cleaning and sanitation using chemicals. Social distancing and personal protective equipment. FSMA compliance and qualified exemptions.

Wednesday, May 13 Business marketing planning. Food safety culture during COVID-19. Food safety documentation requirements and recommendations.



Register for the “Sustain and Thrive in the COVID-19 Pandemic” webinar series online. This series is supported by a food safety outreach grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.