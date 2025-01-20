Superior Ag to Build Fertilizer Distribution Facility at Ohio River Terminal in Spencer County

Superior Ag, an ag cooperative based in Huntingburg in Dubois County, has announced the acquisition of the Summit River Terminal near Rockport in Spencer County, as well as the planned construction of a 32,000-ton dry fertilizer distribution facility that will feature direct load and direct ship capabilities for local farmers.

Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2025.

Located on an 18-acre site, the new Superior Ag Ohio River Terminal will feature 10 large bins for efficient segregation of different fertilizer types and formulations, a 600 tons-per-hour (TPH) barge receiving system capable of unloading one full barge in just three hours, a 300 TPH truck receiving system with the ability to offload one truck in five minutes, 300 TPH blending and shipping capabilities allowing for the loading of one 25-ton truck in five minutes, overhead weigh hoppers on scales to allow a seamless “dump-and-go” for outbound trucks, and finally, full automation of key processes including treatment for stabilizers, micros, dust control and other systems to ensure the highest product quality and efficiency.

Superior Ag says their total investment in this facility will be more than $20 million.

“The construction of a dry fertilizer distribution facility on the Ohio River is a significant commitment that we have been carefully considering for several years,” shared Richard Lloyd, President and CEO of Superior Ag. “This investment will play a pivotal role in enabling us to serve our customers more efficiently and profitably, and drive the growth of our business, ultimately positioning us to best support the needs of farmers now and in the future.”

Superior Ag currently has 13 agronomy locations, 6 grain elevators, a state-of-the-art feed mill and feed store, and 2 retail fuel stations throughout southwestern Indiana, northern and central Kentucky and the bordering regions of Illinois.

Source: Superior Ag