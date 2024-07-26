Summerfest Tractor Show and Pull in Kosciusko County Offers Free Family Fun

Photo courtesy of Echoes of the Past.

If you have a passion for antique tractors and farm machinery—and you want to show your kids and grandkids a piece of Indiana’s farm history, then you’ll want to check out the Summerfest Tractor Show and Pull Presented by Echoes of the Past.

The event is August 2nd and 3rd at 6876 County Farm Road near Claypool in Kosciusko County, which is south of Warsaw.

“It’s free for families, so bring the kids in and have a good time because there’s something for everyone,” says Adam Heckaman, president of the Echoes of the Past organization.

He says the goal of the event is to keep Indiana’s farm history alive.

“It’s great that we, as club members, can come out and use this equipment and have a lot of fun with our collection items. At the same time, we can demonstrate and show the youth of our community what our grandfathers had to go through and how hard agriculture was,” he says. “We want the next generation to understand our American history and what our country was founded on—farming and agriculture.”

Adam says his passion for antique tractors has quite literally been passed down to him.

“I got the great opportunity to get my hands on a 1937 John Deere Unstyled A, which was my great-grandfather’s,” he says. “It didn’t operate, but I got the opportunity to spend a year restoring that with my grandfather. That’s what got me started in this antique club, but it’s a passion and a love for the memories that you had when you were a kid when this equipment was still being used on the farm.”

Adam Heckaman on his fully-restored 1937 John Deere Unstyled A that once belonged to his great-grandfather. Photo courtesy of Echoes of the Past.

The event also features a Cornhole Tournament, a Vintage Market, Live Entertainment and MUCH more—and the best part Adam says—the event is free!

“We do take donations—but you can come in, you can pull for free, you can have homemade ice cream for free, you can look at the displays and there’s all kinds of kids’ events. It’s just a lot of fun for the family,” says Heckaman.

