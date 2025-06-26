Study on New Port Fee Policy Raises Ag Export Costs

A new report estimates that the recently finalized U.S. port fees on Chinese-operated and Chinese-built vessels could increase shipping costs for American agricultural exporters by up to $6.2 billion annually by 2028. The policy was issued by the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office in April and imposes phased-in fees on foreign vessels connected to Chinese ownership or construction.

In the first year of implementation, the policy is expected to increase total shipping costs by an estimated $2.3 billion. By 2028, when the full fee schedule is phased in, shipping costs are projected to reach $6.2 billion.

Corn, soybean, and wheat shipments will be the most affected, with estimated costs rising by five to seven cents a bushel, depending on the crop and route.

The final policy incorporates several modifications from the original February 2025 proposal, including an extended implementation timeline, lower per-ton fee rates, and vessel-type exemptions, which significantly reduced expected impacts.