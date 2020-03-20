Study Finds U.S. Soybean Industry Has $115 Billion Impact on the American Economy

A new study shows the economic impact on the U.S. economy from the soybean sector averaged $115.8 billion, based on data from 2014-15 and to 2016-17. The National Oilseed Processors Association Thursday announced the study, The Economic Impact of the U.S. Soybeans and End Products on the U.S. Economy. The study examines the value of […]

