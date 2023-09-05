Stockmanship Event to Offer Hands-on Training in Correctly Handling Livestock

This September, Stockmanship With Curt Pate, a dual-session event for producers that highlights the increased economic benefits of correctly handling livestock, will be hosted by Purdue University Extension, the Indiana Forage Council, the Indiana Sheep Association and the Indiana Beef Cattle Association.

Attendees will hear Pate, a nationally renowned stockman, discuss his decades-long experiences incorporating effective stockmanship principles that support a for-profit mindset.

Both sessions will take place at the Southern Indiana Purdue Agriculture Center (SIPAC), located near Dubois, on the following dates and times:

Sept.29, 2023, 1-7 p.m. ET.

Sept. 30, 2023, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. ET.

The first session will focus on beef; the second session will focus on sheep and goats. Participants will gain hands-on training in properly handling beef cattle and small ruminants.

Recognizing the growing public scrutiny surrounding livestock production, Pate will also address the impact that corrected livestock-handling practices have on the sustainability of the cattle industry.

Jason Tower, SIPAC superintendent, says, “This will be a very hands-on event. Mr. Pate will be spending a majority of the time outside demonstrating proper livestock-handling techniques, allowing producers to see and understand how and why animals react the way they do to our movements and positioning.”

Keith Johnson, professor of agronomy and Extension forage specialist, adds, “Learning proper techniques to work with livestock is a lifelong skill. Low-stress handling of livestock results in less stress and anxiety to the livestock owner, too. Proper livestock handling also reduces the possibility of injuries to the livestock and producer.”

To register for the event and/or for more information, visit the event registration webpage. The deadline to register is Sept. 21. Payment is required for attendance. For any additional questions and special accommodations, email Tower at [email protected] or call 812-678-4427.