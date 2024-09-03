Stockmanship Event to Demonstrate Proper Livestock-Handling Practices

Producers are invited to attend Stockmanship with Curt Pate this September. The dual-session event will highlight the increased economic benefits of handling livestock correctly. Purdue University Extension, the Indiana Forage Council, the Indiana Sheep Association and the Indiana Beef Cattle Association will host the event.

Pate, a nationally renowned stockman, will discuss his decades-long experiences incorporating effective stockmanship principles that support a for-profit mindset. He will consider growing public scrutiny surrounding livestock production as he addresses the impact that correct livestock-handling practices have on the sustainability of the cattle and small ruminant industries.

Sessions offered at the Southern Indiana Purdue Agriculture Center (SIPAC), near Dubois, include:

Beef-focused program | Sept. 27, 2024, 1-7 p.m. ET.

Sheep- and goat-focused program | Sept. 28, 2024, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Jason Tower, SIPAC superintendent, says, “This will be a very hands-on event. Mr. Pate will demonstrate proper livestock-handling techniques outside, allowing producers to observe and understand how and why animals react the way they do to our movements and positioning.”

Keith Johnson, professor of agronomy and Extension forage specialist, says, “Learning proper techniques to work with livestock is a lifelong skill. Low-stress handling of livestock results in less stress and anxiety to the livestock owner. Proper livestock handling also reduces the possibility of injuries to the livestock and producer.”

The deadline to register is Sept. 21. Payment is required for attendance. Contact Tower at [email protected] or 812-678-4427 with questions or requests for special accommodations.