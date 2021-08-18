Steakhouses Struggling to Recover from COVID-19

Steakhouses are struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic as the Delta variant of the virus expands, and beef prices are moving higher. Top steakhouses that provide a dining experience and high-priced cuts of beef see the Delta variant as a possible threat to travelers and group events.

Several chains say they are better prepared amid the pandemic this year since adding outdoor dining and home delivery, should the latest surge or new government restrictions scare diners away again, according to Reuters.

However, sales at high-end chains peaked last month before falling slightly to start August. Meanwhile, government data shows wholesale beef prices are up 40 percent from this time last year.

Industry consultant Martin Knapp told Reuters, “We won’t get the lift we had expected before the magnitude of the Delta variant came through.” However, the potential of booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine could help as soon as next month.