State Stars Awarded During Indiana FFA State Convention

The Indiana FFA Organization has named its 2025 State Star winners during the 96th Indiana FFA State Convention.

Star Farmer: Kord Bailey, Central Noble

Star in Agribusiness: Kaitlyn Maruszewski, Tri-Central

Star in Agriscience: Christina Caldwell, Connersville

Star in Agricultural Placement: Emma Woodall, South Putnam

After submitting an application, FFA members participated in a personal interview. Finalists then underwent a site visit to determine which members were deemed State Stars in their respective categories.

Members determined as Star Finalists were interviewed for a chance to be named as a State Star in each of the four prestigious award areas. Each State Star winner received a commemorative plaque and a cash award.