State Stars Awarded During Indiana FFA State Convention

Emma Woodall from South Putnam FFA celebrates her win for Star in Agricultural Placement with her fellow FFA advisors on stage during the 96th Indiana FFA State Convention.

The Indiana FFA Organization has named its 2025 State Star winners during the 96th Indiana FFA State Convention.

  • Star Farmer: Kord Bailey, Central Noble
  • Star in Agribusiness: Kaitlyn Maruszewski, Tri-Central
  • Star in Agriscience: Christina Caldwell, Connersville
  • Star in Agricultural Placement: Emma Woodall, South Putnam

 

After submitting an application, FFA members participated in a personal interview. Finalists then underwent a site visit to determine which members were deemed State Stars in their respective categories.

Members determined as Star Finalists were interviewed for a chance to be named as a State Star in each of the four prestigious award areas. Each State Star winner received a commemorative plaque and a cash award.

