State Senator and Full-Time Farmer Daryl Schmitt Discusses Legislation Impacting Indiana Agriculture

One of your state lawmakers who also is a full-time farmer is State Senator Daryl Schmitt (R-District 48). He’s a corn and soybean producer based in Dubois County. He also represents Dubois, Crawford, Gibson, Perry, Pike, and Spencer counties in the Indiana Senate.

He recently shared with Hoosier Ag Today his support of legislation that would give tax credits to fuel retailers who put in more pumps for ethanol and biodiesel. (House Bill 1127 and Senate Bill 254).

“If we can do some incentives to incentivize people to use it more—it’s homegrown. We’re helping our farmers and we’re helping the ag industry,” says Schmitt. “Every time you can get a dollar to roll over in the economy here, it’s benefiting everybody and generating income for the State. We can help the farmers, we can help our energy independence—those are all big concerns and those are all things that we hope to help incentivize how we can.”

When it comes to making sure that legislation and policies are impacting Indiana’s farmers in a positive way, Schmitt says that’s why he decided to become a State Senator.

“My goal is just to be a megaphone for southern Indiana and rural America and especially ag,” says Schmitt. “There’s a diverse mix in the Senate and everybody brings something different to the table. I hope to bring the ag perspective and our common sense approach to taking care of the good things that the Good Lord and Mother Nature have given us and do the best we can to feed everyone.”

