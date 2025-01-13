State Rep. Robb Greene Introduces Bill to Protect Hoosier Homestead Farms from Eminent Domain

There are a lot of Indiana farms that have been in the same family for generations—many for more than 100 years and some for 200 years! That’s why State Rep. Robb Greene (R-District 47) has introduced a bill (H.B. 1265) that would further protect those families from having their farms stripped away from them through eminent domain.

“These families have beaten the odds and really deserve the opportunity to continue to keep the farm together and carry on the legacy to future generations,” says Greene.

The Hoosier Homestead program was created in 1976 and recognizes the contributions of Indiana’s farms that have been in the same family for 100, 150, and 200 years.

“I’d estimate there are maybe 3,500 to 4,000 farms that are still holding that designation [in Indiana],” according to Greene.

He says one of those farms was threatened to be seized by local officials through eminent domain.

“A couple of years ago, a constituent of mine reached out who had a Centennial Farm that had a potential eminent domain issue,” says Greene. “They were, in one of the truest senses, a farm that had kept the family together for all those generations. There was development pushing in [on the farm] and there was an issue of eminent domain that came up.

“The family was frankly shocked that there was zero consideration given to the profile of a farm like theirs, that it wasn’t even a question,” he says.

The bill offers additional protections for Indiana’s farms with those Hoosier Homestead designations.

“What this bill does, is it gives these farms an opportunity to remonstrate, or protest, against eminent domain should a local government, a local body, or a utility coming in and taking a property,” says Greene. “So, individuals who say, ‘Leave me alone. We’ve been farming for 150 years. I want to continue to farm. My kids want to continue to farm’, it really just gives them an opportunity to push back against that.”

House Bill 1265 has been co-authored by State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-District 16)

The bill has its first hearing before the House Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time in Room 156-C at the Indiana Statehouse.

In fact, Rep. Greene is asking that those who own a Hoosier Homestead designated property who have been impacted by their local government insisting on seizing all or part of their farmland through eminent domain, to contact him and his office, so he may share your story—or ask you to share your story with lawmakers in order to advance this bill through the 2025 legislative session.

If you’re interested in testifying on this bill, you may e-mail Rep. Greene at [email protected]. You can also reach his office at 800-382-9841.

CLICK HERE to read House Bill 1265.

CLICK BELOW to hear Hoosier Ag Today’s radio news story.

CLICK BELOW to hear Hoosier Ag Today’s full conversation with State Rep. Robb Greene (R-District 47) as he seeks to provide further protections for Hoosier Homestead farms with House Bill 1265.