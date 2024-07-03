State Rep. Culp on Farmland Loss: ‘We Should be Concerned as Hoosiers’

Yesterday we told you about the report released by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture that showed just under 350,000 acres of farmland lost in Indiana between 2010 and 2022.

“I would say the data is significant. In my mind, we should be concerned as Hoosiers,” says Republican State Representative Kendell Culp who represents House District 16 in Northwest Indiana.

The Rensselaer farmer authored the bill asking ISDA for the data regarding lost farmland. He put his math skills to the test and says if you divide the number of acres by the size of the average farm in Indiana, “we’re losing 106 farms per year. At this rate, that’s what that works out to be. And that’s substantial. You know, 94% of Indiana’s farms are family farms, so just say 106 of those are going to be family farms that are no longer going to be in existence every year. These are real people. These are people that are doing business in their local communities, that are supporting the food chain. And so, it becomes very personal, I think. And again, these numbers do not include renewable energy conversions.”

So, what’s next? Culp says the legislature should all agree that this is a problem that needs a solution, or at least a majority should. Then, it’s time to start looking for solutions because this is a food security issue.

“If ag is important to our communities, then I think we have to look at not only how can we protect the farmland, but how can we protect the farmer. And so, I’m going to be digesting this information on a personal level and coming up with some thoughts and ideas, and I certainly welcome input on that, on how can we protect the farmer? How can we say to them that you’re important, that we know that there are a lot of struggles, there’s a lot of competition out here for your land, and instead of leasing it for another purpose, what kind of incentive would it take for you to keep it in production that produces food? I think that’s really going to be an important question we’re going to have to find an answer to.”

Culp throws out some potential incentives and discusses some of the issues farmers will face at the Statehouse this year, like property taxes, in the full HAT interview below.