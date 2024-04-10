State Rep. Culp First Guest on New Indiana Ag Policy Podcast

Whether it’s property taxes at the Statehouse or the Farm Bill on Capitol Hill, policy plays a big role in farm life. That’s why we’ve decided here at Hoosier Ag Today to launch the new Indiana Ag Policy Podcast. Guests will join us as we tackle the major policy issues impacting your farm from Indianapolis to Washington, D.C.

Our first guest on the Indiana Ag Policy Podcast is the lone full-time farmer at the Indiana Statehouse, State Representative Kendell Culp from Jasper County. Culp takes us behind the scenes of the creation and passage of House Bill 1183 that banned China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba from owning or leasing Indiana farmland.

“It only had one no vote in the whole process of committees and everything, and that’s because that representative felt like it was not strong enough. It needed to be stronger yet. I was happy to take that win. What we ended up with is that any one of those adversarial countries cannot have a majority ownership of farmland in Indiana or cannot have majority ownership of any real estate within 10 miles of a military installation.”

Culp also details conversations had throughout the process, including concerns from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation about the potential for lost development opportunities.

“I want to give the governor credit because I was really sweating it out whether he would sign it… Think about that- 11 companies they’re negotiating with. He chairs the IEDC. That could not have been an easy decision for him to say, ‘Yeah, I’m anxious to sign this bill.’ But when it went through, basically unanimously through the whole process, it puts a lot of pressure on the governor to do that. And I know that there have been some companies, some deals that are going to fall through. Whether any make it before July 1 I don’t know. We’ll just have to wait and see. But, really, hats off though to the governor for following through with that and signing that.”

Culp shares more about House Bill 1183, also a bill he championed to loosen regulations on Indiana agritourism locations, and he discusses national issues like the Farm Bill on the new Indiana Ag Policy Podcast found below.

Indiana Ag Policy Podcast: State Rep. Kendell Culp