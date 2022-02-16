State Agriculture Officials Announce Their Priorities for the 2023 Farm Bill

As discussions for writing the 2023 Farm Bill begin, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture will direct its policy advocacy efforts regarding the bill towards 10 specific policy areas. At the hybrid 2022 NASDA Winter Policy Conference, members charged the organization to participate in Farm Bill conversations involving the following:

o Agriculture research

o Animal disease

o Conservation and climate resiliency

o Cyber security

o Food safety

o Hemp

o Invasive species

o Local food systems

o Specialty Crop Block Grants

o Trade promotion

NASDA CEO Ted McKinney remarked on the importance of the Farm Bill and NASDA members’ ability to provide unique perspective.

“The next Farm Bill must remain unified, securing a commitment to American agriculture and the critical food and nutritional assistance programs for those who need it most. Often the officials closest to farmers themselves and as co-regulators with the federal government, NASDA members are uniquely positioned to lead impact and direct policymaking solutions for the 2023 Farm Bill.”

Read more about NASDA’s policy work at NASDA.org/policy.

Source: NASDA news release