Start Your Christmas Shopping by Buying Local at the State Fair

website maker Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and ISDA Director Bruce Kettler at the 2022 Indiana Grown Marketplace. Photo: Eric Pfeiffer/ Hoosier Ag Today

A lot of things have been shuffled around at this year’s State Fair due to construction projects that are underway, but the Indiana Grown Marketplace can be found in the same spot as previous years in the middle of the Ag/Hort building next to the midway.

“People can come in, we’ll take credit card, obviously take cash,” says Bruce Kettler, Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “I’ve talked to more than one person in the last couple years, they start their Christmas shopping at the marketplace and that’s a great place to do it.”

“Like many Hoosiers, I enjoy shopping local in support of Hoosier farmers and small businesses,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “That is why the Indiana Grown Marketplace is one of my first and favorite stops at the Indiana State Fair. It is always fun to see what is new each year.”

The Indiana Grown Marketplace at the state fair boasts more than 80 vendors and contains nearly 500 unique products. Shoppers can also find ready-to-eat products like cured meats, chocolates and candies. They also have locally made bottled root beer, but Kettler says that’s not all.

“Of course, there’s food, as we would expect- honey, sauces, barbecue sauces, all kinds of seasonings again this year. But we’ve even got body care products, candles, we’ve got some folks that that are using natural fibers to be able to exhibit. So, the beauty of our Indiana Grown program is as long as it’s grown, raised, processed in Indiana, it doesn’t have to be just food, you can do it and be a member. That’s what we’re able to show off here at the fair.”

The Indiana Grown Marketplace is open 9am-8pm in the Ag/Hort building each day the fair is open. The fair runs now through August 21 but is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Learn more about the Indiana Grown program at indianagrown.org.