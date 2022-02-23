Stabenow, Klobuchar Calling on Biden Administration to Strengthen Federal Support for U.S. Biobased Economy

U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) sent a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack asking the administration to take a meaningful step in addressing the climate crisis by increasing federal investments in biobased products.

President Biden’s commitment to sustainable procurement, as outlined in his recent Executive Order and subsequent Federal Sustainability Plan, is an opportunity to strengthen USDA’s BioPreferred(R) program as the industry standard for sustainable procurement in government agencies.

“Renewable chemicals, biobased plastics, and other biobased products are effective tools in reducing our nation’s dependence on petroleum while creating markets for our nation’s farmers,” wrote Senators Stabenow and Klobuchar. “Growing the biobased economy supports good paying jobs for American workers and positions American companies to continue to lead the world in biobased innovation.”

Source: Senate Ag Committee news release