Stabenow Expected to Lead Senate Ag Committee

With Democrats winning the two Georgia runoff Senate elections this week and a 50-50 majority expected in the chamber, Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow is poised to be the next Senate Agriculture Committee Chair. Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, also a Democrat, will preside over the Senate, giving Democrats the slim majority.

With full control by Democrats in Washington, D.C., farmers and ranchers can expect climate, along with the next farm bill, to dominate ag policy.

Stabenow told Agri-Pulse this week, “As chair of the Agriculture Committee, we’re going to lead an effort to create a voluntary climate exchange,” adding climate policy for farmers and ranchers is a top priority.

Stabenow was previously chair of the committee from 2011-2015, the last time Democrats had majority control of the Senate.

In the Georgia runoff elections this week, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeated Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, giving Democrats the narrow majority. Loeffler was a member of the Senate Ag Committee.