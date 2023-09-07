Stabenow, Boozman Want USDA Funds for Market Development

The National Corn Growers Association is applauding Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and John Boozman (R-AR) for sending a letter to the USDA on increasing market development opportunities. The Senate Ag Committee leaders want the agency to allocate funding from the Commodity Credit Corporation to support creating new and better market opportunities for farmers, as well as in-kind international food assistance.

“Cultivating new foreign markets is one of our top priorities,” says National Corn Growers Association President Tom Haag.

The letter says, “Farm bill trade promotion programs help address the need to build new markets. We believe that resources available under the CCC can support similar efforts to open access to markets and promote American-grown products overseas.”

The CCC funds are used by government to implement specific programs established by or to carry out activities under the CCC Charter Act. NCGA has called on Congress to increase investments in these programs.