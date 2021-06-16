Special HAT Podcast-Spotlight on the Indiana Forage Council #1

Next week is National Forage Week, so Hoosier Ag Today partnered with the Indiana Forage Council for a two-part podcast series focusing in on the Indiana forage industry.

Join HAT’s Eric Pfeiffer as he sits down with Dekalb County Purdue Extension Educator and Indiana Forage Council President Elysia Rodgers, NRCS Grazing Specialist Susannah Hinds, and Rossville, Indiana farmer Rodney Hufford to learn more about the Indiana Forage Council, the Grazing School they recently put on, and resources to learn more about grazing.

The podcast is below: