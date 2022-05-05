SoyHelp to Manage Farm Stress

The American Soybean Association, the United Soybean Board, and soybean states want to help farmers who might need help managing the stress of life on the farm. This May is Mental Health Month.

The soy community will continue its proactive communications campaign to combat farm stress by offering #SoyHelp. The groups have researched an updated range of options that can be found on the soygrowers.com website year-round.

Those options include national mental health resources like crisis centers and suicide hotlines. There are ag-specific resources for farmers and farm families, both national and by soy states.

“We want these resources to resonate regardless of age, location, race, gender, or the circumstances that have led to needing a hand,” says Brad Doyle, president of the American Soybean Association.

The resources include links to self-assessments, professional services, local health care facilities, hotlines for urgent needs, and chat and text lines for instant access.

For Indiana specific resources, click here.