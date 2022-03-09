Soy Checkoff Projects Return $12 for Every Dollar Invested

Cass County farmer Kevin Wilson, a board member for the United Soybean Board, will be talking with farmers from around the country during Commodity Classic in New Orleans.

One thing he’ll be showcasing is how the USB has invested checkoff dollars into several projects, including research and infrastructure.

“For about every dollar that we’ve invested, we’ve put about $12 back into their pocket or a little bit more. Our goal is to continue to add zeroes onto all the dollars that the checkoff is trying to reinvest for them,” Wilson says.

One of the USB’s projects is promoting high oleic soybeans and the benefits of soy oil from those beans. Wilson says the organization’s goal is to increase the number of acres planted with high oleic soybeans by 200,000 this year.

“What we’re trying to do now is make sure that we’re working with all avenues to increase the availability of seed to more and more farmers across the Midwest so that they all have different opportunities to continue to raise because what we’re finding out is we’re getting more and more now from companies that are asking, and they’re wanting more information about the benefits of high oleic.”

This will be the eighth year that Wilson has raised them on his farm. Wilson says they’re working both on production of and markets for high oleic soybeans across the Midwest.

He says it’s good to be back at Commodity Classic after the event was canceled for the last two years.

“It’s great to get all the commodities back together and see people out and get to work with, seeing companies and new technology that’s coming out. And it’s just a good feel to be able to be here again.”

Wilson spoke with HAT farm broadcaster Andy Eubank in New Orleans. Hear that full interview by clicking the play button below.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Kevin-Wilson-USB.mp3