Southern Indiana Cattleman Leading the Beef Checkoff

“Beef. It’s what’s for dinner.”

Current beef spokesman Tony Romo had better watch out because Norman Voyles, Jr., Indiana farmer and Chair of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, has a pretty deep, booming voice that could step into that role if needed (listen above!). Voyles operates a 7th generation grain and beef cattle farm in south central Indiana near Martinsville with his brother and son.

Voyles previously served as the president of the Indiana Beef Cattle Association and was appointed to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Board by Ag Secretary Vilsack in 2017 and then reappointed by former Ag Secretary Perdue in 2020.

“The reason that I really felt like being involved with the Cattlemen’s Beef Board is I represent every producer at every level in the country. They don’t have to buy a membership to be involved. I’m responsible for the dollar that 4-Her spends on their show calf, I’m also responsible for the dollars that feedlot operators put in to just make sure that it’s being spent in a fiscally responsible way to help promote beef.”

Voyles says they have a return-on-investment study done every 5 years, and the results from the most recent survey are very positive.

“That study showed that nearly $12 was returned to the cattle industry for every dollar invested from the beef checkoff.”

So, if you’re trying to figure out what’s for dinner tonight, Voyles can point you to his two favorites.

“A really good hamburger is hard to beat; I really like hamburgers. And then I am a prime rib guy. Medium rare prime rib, a little bit of horseradish sauce, some au jus with it, and a big ol’ baked potato- that’s hard to beat.”

Hear my full interview with Voyles below.

https://hoosieragtoday.news/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Norman-Voyles-Jr-Beef-Board.mp3