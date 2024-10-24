South Decatur’s Brooklyn Ortman Shares How FFA Has Sharpened Her Skills

Brooklyn Ortman (center), a sophomore at South Decatur High School and a member of South Decatur FFA, poses with her advisors Abbey Knowlton (left) and Brooke Sides (right) during the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

During a busy first day of the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo in downtown Indianapolis, Hoosier Ag Today caught up with the South Decatur FFA Chapter and spoke with Brooklyn Ortman, a sophomore at South Decatur High School south of Greensburg.

She shared why she decided to become a member of FFA because of her family’s legacy and connection with the organization.

“My dad, my grandpa, and my uncles were all a part of FFA, and so it’s just a family thing,” says Brooklyn. “I just thought it would really a really fun opportunity and I found out that I really liked it.”

She says this is her first time to the National FFA Convention FFA & Expo, and she described what it was like seeing 70,000 other FFA members from across the U.S. as they poured into the Indiana Convention Center.

“I just thought it was a really beautiful thing—seeing everybody coming together for one thing and that’s their love of farming.”

Brooklyn Ortman, a sophomore at South Decatur High School and a member of South Decatur FFA. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Brooklyn says she plans to attend Indiana University and become a Nursing major. She says her experience in FFA has already helped her grow as a student and has helped sharpen her leadership skills, which are required of those in the nursing field.

“FFA has given me great communication skills,” says Brooklyn. “I’ve also learned through the Career Development Events (CDEs) that I do to work under pressure. I participate in soil judging and parliamentary procedure, and so those have been really good opportunities for me.”

CLICK BELOW to hear the full conversation with Brooklyn Ortman of South Decatur FFA during the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo in downtown Indianapolis.

Hoosier Ag Today’s coverage this week from the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo is brought to you by Keystone Cooperative! Keystone believes in the power of National Blue and Corn Gold and salutes our local Indiana FFA members during the National FFA Convention and beyond!