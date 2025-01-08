South American Crops Facing Weather Challenges

Corn and soybean crops across Brazil and Argentina have been impacted by challenging weather conditions over the past several weeks.

Dry conditions in northern Argentina have continued throughout December into the beginning of 2025, and maps are showing the area has received between 50-80 percent of its normal rainfall.

In Brazil, weather has been drier than normal during the early planting season. Much of southern Brazil nearing 80 percent of its average rainfall in December. Rainfall the country saw in the final two weeks of 2024 is expected to continue through January, which coincides with Brazil’s typical wetter season.

According to the USDA’s World Ag Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report that was released on Dec. 10, production estimates reached record levels for Brazil and Argentina’s winter soybean crops ahead of the 2024-2025 planting season. USDA had predicted 169 million metric tons of soybeans in Brazil, a 10.4 percent increase from the previous marketing year. Argentina’s predicted output was 52 million metric tons, a jump of 7.86 percentage points from the 2023-2024 forecast. However, USDA will release updated production estimates with the release of the next monthly WASDE report on Friday, Jan. 10 at 12 p.m. ET.

Source: NAFB News Service