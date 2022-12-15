Something New for Indiana Farm Bureau’s Annual Convention This Week

Indiana Farm Bureau Vice President Kendell Culp stopped by the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo to discuss the advocacy efforts underway for the organization. He also discussed their annual state convention that kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.

He says they have a great program put together this year for attendees and they’re doing something new this year.

“On Friday, we call it the AgriConnect conference, and we’ve invited in a lot of our industry partners, a lot of agribusinesses, cooperatives, and folks in ag retail around the state to come in. So, we have a program specifically for them to talk about the finances of agriculture, supply chain disruptions, what land prices are doing. So, we have a lot of experts coming in.”

Culp says the annual convention marks the end of their program year and gives them an opportunity to reflect on their successes.

“We recognize county Farm Bureau’s for the projects they’ve done, the work they’ve done. We’ll have membership awards for those counties and volunteers that have promoted Farm Bureau memberships as well. And then, of course, we have our Young Farmer and Ag Professional contests as well. So, we’ll have the discussion meet, and that’s where young farmers will discuss and debate agricultural issues. That’s really a popular one. And then we’ll highlight and announce the winner of our achievement award, which is our farmers aged 35 and under that have had really great involvement on their farm and in their communities.”

Former Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be at the convention as their special guest for the AgElect breakfast Saturday morning. Culp encourages members to attend the breakfast, which is a ticketed event, and the convention. He says you can still register onsite if you haven’t done so already.

Hear the full interview with Culp below.

https://hoosieragtoday.news/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/culp-convention-interview.mp3