Some Improvement in Indiana ARC/PLC Enrollment, but not Enough

Of the 103,000 farms eligible for the ARC/PLC program in Indiana, only 36% of those are enrolled. Yes, the deadline isn’t until March 15, but Indiana FSA Executive Director Steve Brown is encouraging producers to get in soon.

“There’s a lot of background work our county offices and employees prepare before a producer ever comes into an appointment to sign up. It does take time, and we’ve got good employees that will work really hard to try to get this done, but we’ve got to get people coming in now.”

Brown says county offices are calling producers to set up appointments, but they need producers to be more proactive in contacting them.

“One of the things we’ve been going up against, advisers are telling our producers, ‘Wait! You’ve got till March 15 to sign up,’ and that’s going to be almost an impossible task for our county offices if everybody waits until the very end.”

What if you’re still not ready to make your ARC/PLC decision? Brown says that’s not a problem.

“You can sign up now and if some reason you want to change your election prior to March 15, you can do that.”

As a matter of fact, Brown says the process to change the election is incredibly simple.

Failure to make a valid election in 2019 will result in a continuation of the program elected for 2014 through 2018 crop years for all covered commodities with base acres on the farm; and 2019 payments for those unelected covered commodities are prohibited.