Slight Decline in Indiana Corn, Soybean Conditions

Another hot and dry week raised drought concerns for farmers across the state, according to USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Remnants of Hurricane Laura brought rainfall to parts of Indiana over the weekend, but it wasn’t enough to replenish soil moisture after the dry week. Soil moisture levels decreased significantly from the previous week.

The average temperature for the week was 76.5 degrees Fahrenheit, 4.0 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 1.75 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.49 inches. There were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 30.

Dry conditions negatively impacted corn and soybeans last week, with both crops’ condition ratings declining slightly from the previous week. The percent of the corn crop dented and mature remained in line with the five-year average. Similarly, the percent of soybeans dropping leaves was right at the five-year average. Irrigation was running where possible.

Corn silage harvest was underway last week. Hay harvest progressed, aided by the dry weather, before being halted by late-week rains. Livestock were reported in good condition, though pasture conditions declined from the previous week.

Commercial tomato and vegetable harvests continued. Other activities for the week included herbicide applications, hauling hay, mowing roadsides, and attending Extension programs.

Corn

Dough: 94%

Dent: 52%

Mature: 8%Harvested for silage: 17%

Condition: 63% good to excellent

Soybeans

Pod set: 95%

Dropping leaves: 7%

Condition: 63% good to excellent