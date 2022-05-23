Sixty-four Percent of Corn Crop, 50 Percent of Soybean Crop Planted So Far in Indiana, Says USDA

Indiana farmers are quickly catching up on planting progress across the state.

So far in Indiana, 64 percent of the expected corn crop has been planted according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, May 22, 2022. That’s a jump from 40 percent the week before.

This compares with 79 percent last year and 68 percent as an average over the past five years. Of the corn crop planted, 32 percent has emerged compared with 52 percent last year.

The USDA also shows that 50 percent of the expected soybean crop has been planted at this time, which is a jump from 28 percent the week before. This compares with 66 percent planted in 2021 and 53 percent over the past five-year average. Of the soybeans planted, 20 percent have emerged compared with 38 percent in 2021.

The report shows that there were 4.2 suitable days for fieldwork this past week compared to 5.4 suitable days the week before.

A midweek break from the rain allowed for significant planting progress last week, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the Indiana Field Office of the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Soil moisture levels increased slightly from the previous week, with 97 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus.

The average temperature for the week was 66.7 degrees Fahrenheit, 2.6 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.19 inches to 3.20 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 1.68 inches, 0.77 inches above normal.

Corn and soybean plantings progressed rapidly last week, with both almost catching up to their respective five-year averages. The warmer temperatures and abundant moisture supported winter wheat growth, and winter wheat crop conditions remained unchanged from the previous week.

Hay harvest started in some areas last week, and pasture conditions improved slightly.

Livestock were reported to be in good condition.

Heavy rains, winds, and hailstorms in the latter half of the week caused concerns of possible crop damage, particularly in the southern part of the State.

Source: USDA Crop Progress Report, May 23, 2022.