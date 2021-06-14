Sixteen Indiana FFA Members Compete for State Office

Sixteen FFA members from across the state are preparing to interview for the opportunity to serve as an Indiana FFA State Officer for the upcoming year. Once completed, seven individuals will be selected to fulfill the roles of president, secretary, northern region vice president, southern region vice president, treasurer, reporter and sentinel.

During the 92nd Indiana FFA State Convention, the candidates will participate in a rigorous interview and selection process, in which, the winners will be announced at the final session on Thursday, June 17.

Once selected, the newly-elected officers will embark on a year of service, providing direction and overseeing the development of the student-led organization, which has more than 12,500 members statewide.

“Best wishes to each of the 16 candidates as they vie for an Indiana FFA State Officer position,” said Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “I always look forward to meeting each of the state officer teams and seeing the impact these young leaders make on FFA members, community supporters and others throughout their year of service.”

Along with promoting FFA, agriculture and agricultural education, some of their responsibilities include conducting FFA chapter visits, facilitating leadership conferences, and hosting career and leadership development events, to name a few.

“The FFA Organization is a vital pipeline that continues to equip young individuals with the skills they need to prosper in all of their future endeavors,” said Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler. “I look forward to seeing the seven young individuals tasked with leading the FFA organization make waves throughout the upcoming year.“

The following list includes the 16 Indiana FFA State Officer candidates:

Madisen Carns, Mt Vernon @ Fortville FFA

Shayla Crawford, Connersville FFA

Kayla Florian, South Newton FFA

Jeremiah Geise, Rushville FFA

Adison Hawk, Fountain Central FFA

Tyler Kilmer, Tri-County FFA

Jolene Morris, Benton Central FFA

Lillian Mussche, Southmont FFA

Nicholas Neuman, Rushville FFA

Kourtney Otte, Seymour FFA

Logan Overman, Greenfield Central FFA

Edwin Pluimer, Southern Wells FFA

Ashanti Snodgrass, South Newton FFA

Abigail Stuckwish, Brownstown Central FFA

Jordyn Wickard, Eastern Hancock FFA

Bonnie Witt, Sullivan FFA

“I am confident that each of the 16 candidates, if selected, would serve the Indiana FFA Organization well as a state officer,” said Indiana FFA Director Sam Miller. “No matter the outcome, I am so proud of each of these members and their commitment to furthering our organization.”

The 2020-21 Indiana FFA state officer team will be announced on June 17 on inffa.org and on Indiana FFA’s social media channels.