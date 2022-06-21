Sixteen County Fairs Competing in ‘Stock the Trailer’ Food Drive Challenge

website maker A “Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer” food drive trailer set up during the Jennings County Fair. Photo provided by Farm Credit Mid-America.

It’s a food drive and a contest, but most of all, it’s about helping those in need.

Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st are sponsoring the “Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer” food drive challenge at select county fairs across Indiana.

“This year we are piloting the food drive with 16 other counties that are going to accept the challenge and see how many pounds of food that they can collect,” says Mallory Butler, Associate Financial Officer with Farm Credit Mid-America.

The food drive challenge will pit each of the 16 counties against each other to see which county can bring in the most pounds in food donations.

“The whole point of ‘Stock the Trailer’ is to partner with our 4-H counties and at the grass roots level,” Mallory says. “Each county that accepts the challenge will get $500 just for participating in the food drive.”

“The county then will initiate and take ownership of the entire project, so they’re responsible for finding the trailer, getting their community and their 4-H group together and trying to collect the most pounds of food competing against the other participating counties.”

When the counties fairs are over, that’s when the top prizes will be given out. The county collecting the most pounds of food will receive an additional $3,000 top prize. Second place will receive $2,000 and third place receives a $1,000 prize.

Mallory adds that all the food items collected will stay in the county and will be donated to local food banks designated by the local student groups in each respective county.

Below are the list of county fair sites across Indiana that are competing in the “Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer” food drive challenge:

Bartholomew

Rush

Miami

Lawrence

Davies

Vanderburgh

Dubois

Jackson

Brown

Union

Madison

Howard

Tipton

Jasper

Cass

Jennings

Click BELOW to hear C.J. Miller’s news report on the “Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer” food drive challenge.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/CJ-WRAP-FIGHT-THE-HUNGER-STOCK-THE-TRAILER-FOOD-DRIVE-CHALLENGE.mp3

Click BELOW to hear the full interview with Mallory Butler, Associate Financial Officer with Farm Credit Mid-America, as she discusses the “Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer” food drive challenge.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/MALLORY-BUTLER-RAW-AUDIO-2.mp3