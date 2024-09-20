Six Percent of Indiana Under ‘Severe Drought’

Graphic courtesy of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

So far, it has been a very hot and dry fall, as six percent of Indiana is now under a “severe drought” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The entirety of the state is categorized as “abnormally dry”—while 73 percent is shown to be under a “moderate drought.”

Drought conditions are far worse in Ohio, as southern and southeastern portions of the state are facing an “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought.” The U.S. Drought Monitor says 30 percent of the Buckeye State is under an extreme drought, while 9.5 percent is experiencing an exceptional drought.

Hoosier Ag Today’s Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin says it will remain dry through Saturday with temperatures still above normal. However, he says that we could see our first batch of precipitation in quite some time starting on Sunday.

“Right away on Sunday, clouds will start to increase because we’re finally going to bring an end to this dry pattern that we seem to have been in for quite a while and that’s good news,” says Martin, who says that combined rain totals Sunday and Monday range from a one-half to two inches in spots with coverage at 100 percent of the Hoosier State, with heavier rains more likely in the north than the southern part of Indiana.

In addition to the drought conditions across Indiana, Ohio, and the Midwest, low-water concerns extend into the lower Mississippi Valley, largely due to the lack of runoff in recent weeks from the Ohio Valley.