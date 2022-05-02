Six Percent of Corn Crop, Three Percent of Soybean Crop Planted So Far in Indiana, Says USDA

Six percent of the expected corn crop has been planted so far in Indiana according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, May 1, 2022. This compares with 29 percent last year and 25 percent as an average over the past five years.

The USDA also shows that three percent of the expected soybean crop has been planted at this time compared with 22 percent in 2021 and 13 percent over the past five-year average.

The report shows that there were 3.6 suitable days for fieldwork this past week compared to 2.3 suitable days the week before.

Planters were running where field conditions allowed last week, though the continued wet and cool weather limited progress, according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the Indiana Field Office of the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Soil moisture levels decreased slightly from the previous week, with 98 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus.

The average temperature for the week was 54.2 degrees Fahrenheit, 1.4 degrees below normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from 0.17 inches to 3.04 inches over the week.

The statewide average precipitation was 1.22 inches, 0.32 inches above normal.

A midweek break in the rains allowed some growers to get started with corn and soybean planting, though planting progress for both crops was well behind their respective five-year averages.

Winter wheat progress continued to lag the five-year average, but crop conditions remained stable. Livestock were reported to be in good condition, and pastures continued greening.

Other activities for the week included tillage and fertilizer and herbicide applications.

Source: USDA Crop Progress Report, May 2, 2022.