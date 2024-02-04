Six Indiana Ag Leaders Receive Certificate of Distinction from Purdue Ag Alumni during Fish Fry Event

The Purdue Ag Alumni Association recognized six Indiana ag leaders with the Certificate of Distinction during this year’s Purdue Ag Alumni Fish Fry on Feb. 3. Honorees are (from left) Freddie Barnard, Tom Bechman, Ben Carter, Bud Harmon, Don Lehe, and Steve Nichols. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Six leaders from across the fields of agriculture were recognized with the Purdue Agricultural Alumni Association’s highest honor—the Certificate of Distinction—during the Purdue Ag Alumni Fish Fry on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Tippecanoe County 4-H Fairgrounds in Lafayette, Indiana.

The Certificate of Distinction is presented each year to professionals who have contributed to agriculture, forestry or natural resources through career accomplishments, organizational involvement, community service and other activities.

The following individuals were honored this year.

FREDDIE BARNARD — Calhoun, Kentucky

Retired Professor of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University.

TOM BECHMAN — Franklin, Indiana

Editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer magazine.

BEN CARTER — Salem, Indiana

Team Seed Advisor, Beck’s Hybrids.

Former assistant director of the Purdue Crop Diagnostic Training and Research Center (now the Agronomy Center for Research & Education).

BUD G. HARMON — Wildwood, Missouri

Retired Professor and Head of Purdue University’s Department of Animal Sciences.

DON LEHE — Brookston, Indiana

Owner of Lehe Farms.

Former Indiana State Representative (District 25).

STEVE NICHOLS — Delphi, Indiana

Retired Purdue Extension agent / educator.

Renowned swine judge.