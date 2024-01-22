Signs Point to a Good First Quarter for One Ag Equipment Company

There was positive ag equipment sales data coming out of 2023 and entering the new year. In the December ag tractor and combine sales report the Association of Equipment Manufacturers indicates combine harvester sales closed the year ahead of 2022 levels and 100+ horsepower tractors had 5.2 percent growth in ‘23 and a 3.6 percent jump in December.

The CEO of AgRevolution, Stacy Anthony says his company shares the optimism within that report.

“We’re optimistic about 2024,” he explained. “I know there’s a lot of rhetoric out there and opinions out there about a cooling or maybe even a downturn, and I think depending on your manufacturer brands or maybe even what segment of the agricultural industry you serve, there could be a varying experience level out there, but for us we’re still anticipating and upward, forward momentum.”

That momentum is a carryover from 2023 and their very strong finish. Anthony believes there is still buying power and momentum starting this year.

“We had a November like we have not seen in several years, but something went crazy tilt and there was a lot of buying, and I think part of it was we were cautiously optimistic about crop yields, and I think we had some delayed rains. We had some early heat. We thought corn might take it on the chin and even all the while some of the corn yields maybe weren’t what we were hoping or wanting, the beans made up for it. I think at the end of the day, farmers had a good crop, had a good year and decided to spend some money improving infrastructure.”

He says buyers will be cautious this year, but there are early signs of that momentum.

“We’re into a geopolitical situation here that’s got everybody kind of scratching their head about a couple things, but I think some of these inputs are starting to level out. I think crop prices are always going to be an issue, but to me we’ve got some buying demand for January that’s always usually a good early indicator about Q1, so we’re optimistic about Q1.”

AgRevolution is a wholly owned subsidiary of AGCO started three years ago this month. They focus on mobile service and now have eight locations in western Kentucky, southern Indiana and southern Illinois. Click this link to visit their website and click here to listen to more about the company: