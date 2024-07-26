Shop Local Products at the Indiana Grown Marketplace During the Indiana State Fair

The Indiana Grown Marketplace will offer fairgoers the opportunity to shop from 407 products representing over 90 Hoosier businesses in one location at the Indiana State Fair. The multi-week event allows plenty of opportunity to discover and shop local products at the Indiana Grown Marketplace, located within The Mercantile building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“Getting a taste of Indiana has never been easier,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “If you are looking for quality products created by people who care about their craft, look no further than the Indiana Grown Marketplace.”

Shoppers will be immersed in a storefront solely featuring products grown, processed, packaged or produced in Indiana with product samples available to taste each Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

“The state fair always brings the best Hoosiers have to the table; the same can be said for the Indiana Grown Marketplace given that all products were cultivated with Hoosier care,” said Don Lamb, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “I hope you join us at the Indiana Grown Marketplace to experience the excellence of Indiana Grown producers for yourself.”

Shoppers will find a variety of products like sauces, cookies, fudge, teas and popcorn. Also available are body care items like handcrafted soap, natural bath bombs, laundry detergents, lotions and more.

The Indiana State Fair runs from Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 18 (closed Mondays). The Mercantile building, formerly known as the Agriculture/Horticulture building, is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Mercantile is located to the right of the Midway on the west side of the fairgrounds.

Learn more about Indiana Grown at indianagrown.org.