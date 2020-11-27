Sheep Checkoff Funds Projects for 2021, Welcomes New Board Members

After a year of virtual meetings and even virtual events, the Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Program (Indiana S&W) is looking forward to the new year and funding new projects to promote the state’s lamb and wool industry.

At the checkoff’s biannual meeting in early November, Indiana S&W board members voted to accept four new projects for funding:

* Washington County small ruminant workshop.

* Washington County 4-H Sheep meeting activities.

* Upgrades to the Indiana Sheep Association’s website and the merging of the IN S&W current website.

* 2021 statewide ISA Shearing School to be held in March.

Indiana S&W asks that producers and others continue to submit funding requests for projects involving the promotion of or research for the Indiana Sheep Industry. More information can be found at iswcheckoff.wixsite.com/indianasheepandwool.

Indiana S&W also welcomed three new board members for districts 2, 5 and 8:

District 2: Kim Martin, overseeing Elkhart, LaGrange, Steuben, Kosciusko, Noble and DeKalb counties.

District 5: Bill Zwyers, overseeing Cass, Carroll, Howard, Clinton, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Grant and Madison counties.

District 8: Justin Rexing, overseeing Sullivan, Knox, Daviess, Marten, Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Posey, Vandenburgh, Warrick, Spencer, Clay, Owen, Monroe and Greene counties.

Anyone with questions or interest in learning more about the program should contact Purdue program advisor Meredith Cobb at 765-426-1195, or visit the checkoff website.

About the Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Program

The Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Program was created to support educational, promotional and research efforts involving sheep in Indiana. Funds for the council are collected from the sale of all sheep in Indiana – 0.5% of the net market price of each sheep sold. All funds collected by stockyards, sale managers, producers and others should be sent to the council’s business office at Purdue.