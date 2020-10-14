Sheep Checkoff Calls for New Funding Requests, Elects New Council Members

During a year of pandemic-stalled and canceled events, the Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Council (IN S&W) elected three new members to its council. The organization also is accepting new funding requests until its Nov. 4 meeting, which will take place in a virtual format.

In compliance with the IN S&W’s regulation to elect three new councilmembers each year on a rolling basis, three new individuals now sit on the council in districts Two, Five and Eight. The new members are Kim Martin, Bill Zwyers and Justin Rexing, respectively.

In collaboration with the Indiana Sheep Association (ISA), IN S&W hosted a successful shearing school at Purdue University’s Sheep Unit last spring with more than 20 participants, filling every slot offered in the program. ISA held this year’s shearing school March 7, just before the coronavirus lockdown in Indiana.

Next month, the council will review new funding request applications for projects to be implemented in the coming year. IN S&W urges anyone who has a project idea in mind to apply. Ideas may include projects to benefit the profitability of producers in the state, consumer awareness, marketing, youth educational activities or improving existing sheep-related programs. To submit a proposal, download the form at the Indiana S&W website and email it to [email protected] or mail to:

Sheep and Wool Marketing and Research

Ag Research and Graduate Studies Office

c/o Sheep & Wool Regulatory Program, AGAD 128

Purdue University

615 West State Street

West Lafayette, IN 47907