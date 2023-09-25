Seven Percent of Corn, Soybeans Harvested in Indiana

Another dry week allowed for excellent fieldwork conditions throughout much of Indiana.

So far, seven percent of Indiana’s corn for grain and seven percent of the state’s soybeans have been harvested according to the latest USDA Crop Progress Report. Seventy-six percent of Indiana’s corn has been harvested for sileage.

This week’s harvest percentages represent an increase from last week of two percent for corn and one percent for Indiana’s soybeans.

Indiana’s corn and soybean crops are both rated at 63 percent good-to-excellent.

In addition, 93 percent of Indiana’s corn is now dented and 51 percent is mature.

For soybeans, 64 percent are dropping leaves.

Across the entire U.S., 15 percent of corn and 12 percent of soybeans are harvested.

“Soil moisture levels decreased from the previous week, with 32 percent of topsoil moisture reported as adequate or surplus,” according to Nathanial Warenski, State Statistician with the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Indiana Field Office.

“The average temperature for the week was 65.5 degrees Fahrenheit, 3.3 degrees above normal for the State. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 0.51 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 0.12 inches, 0.58 inches below normal. There were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending September 24,” says Warenski.

Indiana’s pastures are rated at 31 percent good-to-excellent, a drop from 36 percent last week.

Source: USDA