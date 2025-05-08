Senators Urge USDA to Explain DOGE Review of Farm Loans

Democrats in the U.S. Senate have asked USDA to explain why the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) must approve certain government farm loans and loan guarantees before they are issued, according to a copy of a letter seen by Reuters. The lawmakers also told USDA they wanted details about how such reviews are being conducted and whether DOGE will be vetting other USDA farm assistance programs.

The letter, led by U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, was sent late Tuesday to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, according to an aide. It was signed by 16 senators, including Ron Wyden, Adam Schiff and others.

The letter comes after Reuters reported on an April 29 memo outlining policy changes related to USDA FSA farm loan programs.

According to the memo, the new policy requires that farm loans and loan guarantees over $500,000 must be reviewed and cleared by the agency’s chief financial officer and DOGE employees.