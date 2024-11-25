Senators Urge Disaster Help for Farmers, Slam USDA’s Take on Farm Income

“This is as dire a circumstance that I can see in my time, in trying to address the saving of rural America.”

That was the take from Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing last week on Capitol Hill.

Senate appropriators argued for more disaster help for farmers while slamming USDA’s positive spin on net farm income during the hearing. USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres-Small insisted recent net farm income has been pretty good.

“The last four-years, one has been a banner year, setting record numbers. The other three have all been within the 20-year national average.”

Top Ag Republican John Boozman wasn’t impressed with the data point.

“The 20-year average doesn’t mean anything, right now. There’s no person working in America that wants to be at the 20-year average.”

Especially farmers, when their costs are sky high and crop prices are in the ground.

“Figure out your pay for the last 20-years, and you’re getting the average, the 20-year average, and then figure out what your expenses are today, your fuel, your fertilizer and everything else, you’re way below cost,” said North Dakota Republican John Hoeven. “So, number one, across the country, that’s what our farmers are seeing.”

President Biden asked Congress for $98 billion, mostly for hurricane victims and infrastructure needs. It’s unclear what Congress can agree on amid uncertainty over all FY ’25 spending. Moran urged colleagues to direct USDA on how to spend available disaster dollars.

