Senators Slam Plant-Based Dairy Labeling

Senators Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Jim Risch of Idaho led a bipartisan group in calling out the administration’s draft guidance on labeling non-dairy product imitators. The Biden administration’s guidance allows non-dairy products to use dairy names like milk when labeling their products.

The Food and Drug Administration contradicted its own regulations by releasing guidance that would allow plant-based products to continue using dairy terms despite not containing dairy or having the nutritional value of dairy products.

“The inaction by FDA harms public health as a result of consumer misperception over dairy products’ inherent nutritional value,” the Senators wrote. “As a result, it’s imperative that FDA enforce existing standards of identity for dairy in both current and future guidance.”

The two senators have led the charge to crack down on imitation products using dairy’s name. They authored bipartisan legislation called the Dairy Pride Act to combat the unfair labeling practice.