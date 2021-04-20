Senators Offer Legislation to Help States Rebuild Infrastructure Following Extreme Weather

U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Mike Braun Tuesday introduced bipartisan legislation to help states rebuild stronger and more resilient roads, highways and bridges. The Wisconsin Democrat and Indiana Republican say the legislation will help states as they recover from extreme weather and natural disaster damage brought by severe storms, floods or hurricanes.

The Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program provides federal funding to states to rebuild roads and bridges damaged by natural disasters. Incorporating resiliency improvements into emergency relief projects has become increasingly important, the Senators say.

Yet too often, highway infrastructure is rebuilt to pre-disaster specifications, leaving roads and bridges vulnerable to another disaster and costly damage repairs.

The bipartisan Rebuilding Stronger Infrastructure Act ensures that resilience improvements are eligible for federal funding and requires the Federal Highway Administration to provide states with the guidance and tools needed to rebuild infrastructure that is more resilient to the next severe weather event.