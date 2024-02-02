Senator Young on Mexico’s GMO Corn Ban, Priorities for the Next Farm Bill

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) speaking before members of the Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Growers Association. Photo: Eric Pfeiffer / Hoosier Ag Today.

For awhile now, you’ve been hearing about Mexico’s ongoing ban on imports of U.S. GMO corn for human consumption. That’s why one of your lawmakers from Indiana has been speaking out to support the state’s corn producers.

“This ban is ill advised. It’s illegal,” says Senator Todd Young (R-IN). He says that Mexico’s ban is flawed for several different reasons.

“It doesn’t adhere to globally recognize scientific standards. It’s a breach of the USMCA (U.S.-Mexico-Canada) Free Trade Agreement. It’s detrimental to food security and Mexico in particular. More broadly, within the United States and our food systems, it hurts agricultural sustainability. It will stifle future ag tech innovation.”

That’s why Young says he’s trying to get the Biden administration to tackle the issue.

“What I’ve attempted to do here in Washington is push back and encourage our administration to engage on this issue with the government of Mexico,” says Young. “I’ve pressured the Biden administration to consider all options that might be available in an effort to hold Mexico to their trade commitments.”

Even though Katherine Tai, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), requested a dispute resolution panel last year under the United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA), some officials in Washington may be quietly waiting it out for Mexico’s next president to become elected in June and take office on Oct 1. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who established the ban via Presidential decree, is unable to run for reelection. Some in Washington may be hopeful that Mexico’s next president overturns the GMO corn ban.

Senator Young’s priorities for the Farm Bill

With Congress approving the extension of the previous Farm Bill through Sept. 30, 2024, Young also shared with Hoosier Ag Today his priorities for the next Farm Bill.

“Market access is a top priority,” he says. “We have to, as with any business, continue to keep growing if we intend to thrive and survive in the future. We want to promote Indiana and America-specific ag products and want to continue to make sure that foreign markets receive them with open arms.”

Young also says the next Farm Bill needs to preserve crop insurance programs.

“[Crop insurance] is essential to the business model of modern ag operations,” he says. “We want to create no uncertainty about the continued viability and sustainability of that program.”

Young adds that conservation programs are also a priority, but participation in them must remain voluntary.

