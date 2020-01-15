Senate to Vote on USMCA Thursday

The Senate is hopeful to vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Thursday morning. After quickly advancing the agreement through required committee approvals, the Senate will consider the agreement ahead of the impeachment trial next week.

However, the Senate is not in session Friday, leaving little time to debate and pass the implementing legislation. Thought to be delayed until after the impeachment trial, the Senate moved up committee hearings to include USMCA passage during a busy week in Washington.

The same day President Donald Trump signed the China agreement, the House of Representatives sent articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Now, the Senate must make the impeachment trial a priority, which is expected to begin Tuesday.

Action by the Senate would move USMCA to President Trump’s desk for his signature. The signing of the agreement would signal Canada to approve the agreement, whose government is waiting for U.S. approval. Mexico already approved the agreement last year.