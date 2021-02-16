Senate Sets Vote for Vilsack Confirmation

The Senate will vote to confirm Tom Vilsack as Agriculture Secretary next week. The exact time is uncertain, but the Senate calendar has the vote planned for Tuesday, February 23.

The Senate will debate the nomination for 20 minutes before voting, with the majority and minority parties receiving equal time.

Expect smooth sailing for Vilsack, who breezed through the Senate Agriculture Committee nomination hearing earlier this month. If confirmed next week, Vilsack will rejoin the Department of Agriculture just a few days over a month since the Biden administration took over the White House.

During his confirmation hearing, Vilsack stated the world and nation are different from his previous stint leading USDA. Vilsack says, “Today, the pandemic, racial justice and equity, and climate change must be our priorities.”

If confirmed, Vilsack will return to USDA after serving as Agriculture Secretary during the Obama administration, and most recently as President and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council.