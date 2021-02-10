Senate EPW Committee Send EPA Administrator Nomination to Full Senate

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee this week advanced the nomination of Michael Regan as Environmental Protection Agency Administrator to the full Senate.

Committee Chairman Tom Carper, a Delaware Democrat, says a bipartisan majority of Committee members voted to move forward on the confirmation by a recorded vote of 14 to 6. Regan’s nomination now heads to the Senate floor for a full vote.

Carper says of Regan, “I’m confident he will bring his sterling record of public service to lead the EPA with integrity and compassion.”

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the top Republican on the Panel from West Virginia, was one of the four voting against the nomination. While complimenting Regan’s professionalism and accomplishments, Capito says, “I remain deeply concerned about unaccountable climate czars in the White House and their control over EPA and environmental policy.”

Republicans on the committee also questioned Regan’s stance on the Keystone XL Pipeline, and the Waters of the U.S. rule.