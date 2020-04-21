More funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and agriculture being allowed to participate in the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program were two highlights for farmers from Tuesday’s $484 billion coronavirus package that passed through the Senate. Of the $484 billion, $300 billion of that is slated for the PPP. The program […]

The post Senate Approves $484 Billion in Additional Coronavirus Relief appeared first on Hoosier Ag Today.